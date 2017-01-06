Massachusetts to begin Uber, Lyft driver background checks
Tens of thousands of drivers for ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft will begin undergoing what Massachusetts officials are calling the most stringent background checks for the industry in the United States. The checks, set to launch Friday, are designed in part to make sure a driver isn't a registered sex offender and will be overseen by a newly created division of the state Department of Public Utilities.
