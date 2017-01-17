Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended for cattle
There are 2 comments on the MDJonline.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended for cattle. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:
A mysterious Skittles spill on a rural highway in Wisconsin is taking another twist, with Mars Inc. saying it doesn't know why the discarded candy might have been headed to become cattle feed.
#1 6 hrs ago
I'd say the bigger concern is the discarded cattle feed intended for children. And the other concern is who thought "food swaps" covered this.
“The doctor is in!”
#2 11 min ago
It would have been cool if it would have been a big Zot spill...
