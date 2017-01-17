There are on the MDJonline.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended for cattle. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

A mysterious Skittles spill on a rural highway in Wisconsin is taking another twist, with Mars Inc. saying it doesn't know why the discarded candy might have been headed to become cattle feed.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at MDJonline.com.