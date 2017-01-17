Mars investigating Skittles said to b...

Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended for cattle

There are 2 comments on the MDJonline.com story from 16 hrs ago, titled Mars investigating Skittles said to be intended for cattle. In it, MDJonline.com reports that:

A mysterious Skittles spill on a rural highway in Wisconsin is taking another twist, with Mars Inc. saying it doesn't know why the discarded candy might have been headed to become cattle feed.

Holy Guacamole

Philadelphia, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
I'd say the bigger concern is the discarded cattle feed intended for children. And the other concern is who thought "food swaps" covered this.
Dr Wu

“The doctor is in!”

Since: Jul 14

6,418

Location hidden
#2 11 min ago
It would have been cool if it would have been a big Zot spill...
Chicago, IL

