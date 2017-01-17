Man seeking new trial in 1971 rape cl...

Man seeking new trial in 1971 rape claims state hid evidence

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for the rape of a nurse in 1971 claims authorities concealed evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks. Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys on Tuesday asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review Wilbert Jones' 45-year-old case and order him a new trial.

