Man seeking new trial in 1971 rape claims state hid evidence
" A Louisiana man serving a life sentence for the rape of a nurse in 1971 claims authorities concealed evidence that the crime was committed by another man linked to two similar attacks. Innocence Project New Orleans attorneys on Tuesday asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review Wilbert Jones' 45-year-old case and order him a new trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|30 min
|Le Jimbo
|16
|Laid-off Oklahoma fracking employees may need r...
|37 min
|Bounty Hunter
|1
|Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's...
|58 min
|Starz6668
|35
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|2 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|12
|Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC...
|2 hr
|Cuddles591
|34
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|3 hr
|shot first whites
|79
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|4 hr
|guck fays
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC