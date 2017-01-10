Man killed in 'pre-planned' police sw...

Man killed in 'pre-planned' police swoop on motorway a 27-year-old father of two

9 hrs ago Read more: Wirral Globe

A 27-year-old man has been shot dead by police during a "pre-planned" swoop on a car on the M62 in West Yorkshire. Father-of-two Mohammed Yassar Yaqub died after a police operation on an exit slip road of the motorway at Ainley Top, just north of Huddersfield.

Chicago, IL

