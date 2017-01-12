Lotter challenging Nebraska 3-judge m...

Lotter challenging Nebraska 3-judge method on death penalty

File-This Wednesday, Feb. 21, 1996 file photo shows John Lotter, center, being escorted from the Richardson County Courthouse in Falls City, Neb., after being sentenced to death for the December 1993 murders of Teena Brandon, Phillip DeVine and Lisa Lambert, a crime that inspired the movie "Boys Don't Cry". Attorneys for Lotter argue that he had a right to have jurors, not judges, weigh his fate when he was sentenced to death in 1996.

