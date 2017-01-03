Life or death legal journey for airpo...

Life or death legal journey for airport shooting suspect

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia Valle told Esteban Santiago, 26, at a hearing Monday that the three federal charges lodged against him could mean the death penalty if he is convicted. "We are telling you the maximum penalty allowed by law so that you understand the seriousness of the charges," the judge said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 13 min Aquarius-wy 52
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 17 min Captain Yesterday 45
News NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ... 19 min slick willie expl... 6
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 45 min Lawrence Wolf 31
News Weary North Carolina voters wish for a less acr... 4 hr TerriB1 1
News YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help 6 hr cylcal 3
News California funds first US inmate sex reassignment 6 hr Frogface Kate 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,039 • Total comments across all topics: 277,783,432

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC