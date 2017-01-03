Legislators: Rep. accused of beating his wife should resign
A legislator indicted on allegations of beating his wife should resign, leaders of the South Carolina Legislature said Thursday, with one lawmaker calling it "terrifying and horrific" to hear children on a 911 call screaming for their daddy to stop. The comments come a day after Rep. Chris Corley was indicted on felony domestic violence charges and suspended from his House seat.
