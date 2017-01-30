Last chance to sign up for Obamacare for 2017 coverage
Almost lost in the political battle that surrounds the health reform law is the fact that open enrollment ends on Tuesday. Enrollment in Obamacare this year will prove a critical indicator of the program's value to Americans.
