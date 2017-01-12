Justices will hear venture capitalist...

Justices will hear venture capitalist's appeal over SEC fine

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

The Supreme Court will decide whether venture capitalist Charles Kokesh has to return millions in investor dollars he used to pay himself and other advisers. The justices said Friday they will review lower court rulings that said Kokesh must pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $34.9 million in "ill-gotten gains" taken before his investment funds went broke.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea... 2 min kuda 104
News DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses 19 min Go Blue Forever 12
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 1 hr Only Six More Days 6
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 2 hr Democrats R Satan... 27
News Pass the ACHE Act and stop destroying Appalachia (Oct '14) 5 hr Halloween chainsaw 2
News Pleas entered in drug raid case 6 hr Luv2hateetown 8
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 7 hr Kisses1047 89
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,895,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC