Justices will hear venture capitalist's appeal over SEC fine
The Supreme Court will decide whether venture capitalist Charles Kokesh has to return millions in investor dollars he used to pay himself and other advisers. The justices said Friday they will review lower court rulings that said Kokesh must pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $34.9 million in "ill-gotten gains" taken before his investment funds went broke.
