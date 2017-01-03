Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacki...

Jury sentences Massachusetts carjacking killer of 2 to death

Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A drifter convicted of killing two Massachusetts men in 2001 carjackings was sentenced Monday to death for the second time. Gary Lee Sampson was first condemned to die in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial after finding that one of the jurors at his first trial had lied about her background.

Chicago, IL

