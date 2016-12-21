Judge's rejection of jury's execution...

Judge's rejection of jury's execution recommendation is rare

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A recent decision by a Cleveland judge to overrule a jury's death sentence recommendation for a triple killer highlights how rare such judicial decisions are. Research by The Associated Press found just eight additional examples of judicial overrides since Ohio's current death penalty law took effect in 1981.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 1 hr FBLM 256
News Rep. Meadows targets campus rape rule as unfair... 2 hr Dolly1081 11
News In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam... 3 hr Quirky 10
News Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadl... 3 hr Raspberry3705 2
News Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ... 4 hr 16 TEEN SHOTS 21
News Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic... 4 hr Battle Tested 78
News Arcadia teacher prompts child abuse investigati... 13 hr One md parent 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,670 • Total comments across all topics: 277,525,863

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC