Judge's rejection of jury's execution recommendation is rare
A recent decision by a Cleveland judge to overrule a jury's death sentence recommendation for a triple killer highlights how rare such judicial decisions are. Research by The Associated Press found just eight additional examples of judicial overrides since Ohio's current death penalty law took effect in 1981.
