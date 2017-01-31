Judge told to impose longer sentence ...

Judge told to impose longer sentence in child sex attack

An Orange County judge who imposed less than half the mandatory sentence on a man who sodomized a 3-year-old girl was told Tuesday to resentence him. California's 4th District appellate court ruled that Kevin Rojano-Nieto should spend 25 years to life in state prison.

