Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

A judge ended Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's marriage on Friday after months of bickering over the final terms of their breakup. The judgment keeps in place many of the key terms the actors agreed to in August, when they announced a settlement in their divorce a day before a restraining order hearing that would have focused on Heard's allegations that Depp was physically abusive toward her.

