Jennifer Pinckney takes the stand in ...

Jennifer Pinckney takes the stand in the Dylann Roof trial Wednesday.

The widow and friends of the pastor killed in the Charleston church shooting took the stand in the first day of the penalty phase in the trial of the man accused of killing him and eight others. A jury will decide whether Dylann Roof, convicted in the June 17, 2015, killings at Emanuel AME Church, will face life without parole or the death penalty.

Chicago, IL

