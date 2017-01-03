IRS to delay tax refunds for millions of low-income families
A 1040 tax form appears on display, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in New York. The IRS is delaying tax refunds for millions of low-income families as the agency steps up efforts to combat identity theft and fraud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|9 min
|Squirtss7602
|45
|Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat...
|3 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|22
|NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ...
|4 hr
|Wildchild
|8
|Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba...
|6 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|53
|Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war...
|7 hr
|RustyS
|2
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|10 hr
|Absurd
|372
|Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ...
|11 hr
|Captain Yesterday
|45
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC