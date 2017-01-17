Insurance equality? States push for c...

Insurance equality? States push for cost-free vasectomies

Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Vasectomies, which are not covered under President Barack Obama's health care law, are increasingly being included in state measures that would require insurers to provide cost-free coverage of birth control.

