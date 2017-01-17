In Minnesota, rainy-day fund may help cover insurance hikes
Minnesota would use state money to offset the health premium hikes for more than 100,000 residents under a measure legislators were considering Thursday, a novel approach as states across the country grapple with the rising costs and uncertain future of the Affordable Care Act. As the only Midwestern state to create its own insurance marketplace, Minnesota was an early adopter of President Barack Obama's health care law.
