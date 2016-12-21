In Evangeline Parish arrest scandal, civil liberties took back seat to decades of tradition
Alonzo Leday talks about his community's relationship with law enforcement as a Ville Platte Police unit passes by on Edward "Knotoe" Thomas Jr. Street Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Ville Platte, La. A Ville Platte Police officer patrols and speaks with residents on Edward "Knotoe" Thomas Jr. Street Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Ville Platte, La.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted...
|3 min
|local yokel
|225
|Grand Old Party? Donald Trump remaking Republic...
|34 min
|huntcoyotes
|44
|In 2017, GOP Congress sees mandate to undo Obam...
|1 hr
|FireyFellow44
|7
|Arcadia teacher prompts child abuse investigati...
|2 hr
|One md parent
|1
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|5 hr
|JMO
|7
|Chicago is hurtling toward the end of its deadl...
|5 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Terre Haute sends 'cease and desist' letter to ...
|6 hr
|Duke Offender
|18
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC