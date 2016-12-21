In Evangeline Parish arrest scandal, civil liberties took back seat to decades of tradition

Alonzo Leday talks about his community's relationship with law enforcement as a Ville Platte Police unit passes by on Edward "Knotoe" Thomas Jr. Street Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Ville Platte, La. A Ville Platte Police officer patrols and speaks with residents on Edward "Knotoe" Thomas Jr. Street Thursday, December 29, 2016, in Ville Platte, La.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.