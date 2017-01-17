In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississipp...

In bipartisan nod, GOP-led Mississippi Senate commends Obama

6 hrs ago

The Republican-led Mississippi Legislature has resisted much of President Barack Obama's agenda. But in a bipartisan gesture of goodwill, the state Senate is calling the Democrat "one of the most consequential presidents in recent history."

