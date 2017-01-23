Idaho man charged with federal hate c...

Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating

There are 2 comments on the The New Zealand Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" An Idaho man has been charged with a federal hate crime after prosecutors said he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death. Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Farididdle

Philadelphia, PA

#1 7 hrs ago
Gay men really shouldn't play grabass with straight men.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,796

New Holland

#2 6 hrs ago
Enjoy dropping the soap, prison b*ch.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 3 hr no softies allowed 96
News Amy Baker sentenced to prison on drug charges (Jul '10) 4 hr yep 23
News Minnesota Gov. Dayton collapses while deliverin... 4 hr Dems Drop Like Flies 1
News Global warming breaks record, again 8 hr BLACK PANTHER 14
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 8 hr Luz Morales 65
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 8 hr KY Democrat 66
News Measured sanctuary 10 hr spytheweb 3
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,960 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC