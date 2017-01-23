There are on the The New Zealand Herald story from 8 hrs ago, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, The New Zealand Herald reports that:

" An Idaho man has been charged with a federal hate crime after prosecutors said he lured a gay man to a remote location and then beat him to death. Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement.

