Hudson River PCBs study continuing de...

Hudson River PCBs study continuing despite Trump's order

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

An official with the federal Environmental Protection Agency says a PCB investigation along the Hudson River shoreline in New York is continuing despite a freeze on EPA contracts. The Post-Star of Glens Falls reports that the PCB study is continuing because General Electric is paying for it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DeBlasio to CNN: It's OK to shield undocumented... 30 min tomin cali 1
News Cuts to Medicaid therapy have parents of specia... 45 min CAPT AMERICA 2
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 1 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 24
News Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuar... 2 hr Banana Republican 8
News Marquis Parker, accomplice in cop shooting, fou... (Jan '11) 3 hr Banana Republican 5
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched 4 hr Mr Trump 9
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 9 hr Vladimir Puty Putin 11
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,471 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,542

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC