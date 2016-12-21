Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 d...

Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017

There are 12 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 11 hrs ago, titled Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017.

"Buckle up" was the advice Vice President-elect Mike Pence gave Hill Republicans about the hectic pace ahead for Capitol Hill's first 100 days in 2017. The Republican-controlled Congress returns Tuesday to begin an aggressive push on a range of policies that their new partner -- President-elect Donald Trump -- can help turn into law.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#1 13 hrs ago
Fare thee well, working class.

You will be missed.

Yuck

Matthews, NC

#2 12 hrs ago
I see a nonstop Trump Twitter Storm in the future.

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,724

Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
To all you rubes who voted for tRump who are about to lose Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid...good luck!

gwww

Ormsby, MN

#4 10 hrs ago
Trump needs to stick to what got him elected .If the Republicans take away his agenda they wont win next time.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#5 8 hrs ago
Republican predictions about the ACA -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the rescue of GM -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the Recovery Act -- completely wrong.

Fcvk tRump

Madison, WI

#6 7 hrs ago
gwww wrote:
Trump needs to stick to what got him elected .If the Republicans take away his agenda they wont win next time.
Lies & empty rhetoric pandering to the simple minded & frightened?
That's not really an "agenda", sport.

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#7 7 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
Republican predictions about the ACA -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the rescue of GM -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the Recovery Act -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about winning the Presidency -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about winning the Senate -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about stacking the SCOTUS -- completely wrong.

spocko

Oakland, CA

#8 7 hrs ago
slick willie explains it wrote:
<quoted text>

Democrat predictions about winning the Presidency -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about winning the Senate -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about stacking the SCOTUS -- completely wrong.
Problem is, they predicted no such thing, the pollsters did, and further more, democrats won the popular vote!!

slick willie explains it

Virginia Beach, VA

#9 6 hrs ago
spocko wrote:
<quoted text>
Problem is, they predicted no such thing, the pollsters did, and further more, democrats won the popular vote!!
Sure they didn't, that 's why Hillary was campaigning in Arizona and Sens Reid, Kaine and Schumer were bragging about how they would eliminate the filibuster to pack the SCOTUS..........and further more, Presidents are not elected by popular vote!!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,101

Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
The big question is, with Trump desecrating the oval office, will this country survive the first 100 days?

Kissez4214

Seattle, WA

#11 1 hr ago
gwww

Ormsby, MN

#12 10 min ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
The big question is, with Trump desecrating the oval office, will this country survive the first 100 days?
It will be nice to have Winston Churchills bust back in there.Obama did a good job of teaching the kids that everyone since the Indians up to the Obama Administration are bad people.
