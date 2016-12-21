Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017
There are 12 comments on the KXLY-TV Spokane story from 11 hrs ago, titled Hill Republicans eye busy first 100 days of 2017. In it, KXLY-TV Spokane reports that:
"Buckle up" was the advice Vice President-elect Mike Pence gave Hill Republicans about the hectic pace ahead for Capitol Hill's first 100 days in 2017. The Republican-controlled Congress returns Tuesday to begin an aggressive push on a range of policies that their new partner -- President-elect Donald Trump -- can help turn into law.
#1 13 hrs ago
Fare thee well, working class.
You will be missed.
#2 12 hrs ago
I see a nonstop Trump Twitter Storm in the future.
Since: Apr 09
19,724
Location hidden
#3 10 hrs ago
To all you rubes who voted for tRump who are about to lose Obamacare, Medicare and Medicaid...good luck!
#4 10 hrs ago
Trump needs to stick to what got him elected .If the Republicans take away his agenda they wont win next time.
#5 8 hrs ago
Republican predictions about the ACA -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the rescue of GM -- completely wrong.
Republican predictions about the Recovery Act -- completely wrong.
#6 7 hrs ago
Lies & empty rhetoric pandering to the simple minded & frightened?
That's not really an "agenda", sport.
#7 7 hrs ago
Democrat predictions about winning the Presidency -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about winning the Senate -- completely wrong.
Democrat predictions about stacking the SCOTUS -- completely wrong.
#8 7 hrs ago
Problem is, they predicted no such thing, the pollsters did, and further more, democrats won the popular vote!!
#9 6 hrs ago
Sure they didn't, that 's why Hillary was campaigning in Arizona and Sens Reid, Kaine and Schumer were bragging about how they would eliminate the filibuster to pack the SCOTUS..........and further more, Presidents are not elected by popular vote!!
“Happiness comes through giving”
Since: Feb 08
73,101
Location hidden
#10 1 hr ago
The big question is, with Trump desecrating the oval office, will this country survive the first 100 days?
#11 1 hr ago
#12 10 min ago
It will be nice to have Winston Churchills bust back in there.Obama did a good job of teaching the kids that everyone since the Indians up to the Obama Administration are bad people.
