High court won't hear 'Sister Wives' appeal over bigamy law

5 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

The Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging Utah's law banning polygamy. The justices left in place a lower court ruling that said Kody Brown and his four wives can't sue over the law because they weren't charged under it.

