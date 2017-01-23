High court won't hear 'Sister Wives' appeal over bigamy law
The Supreme Court said Monday it won't hear an appeal from the family on TV's "Sister Wives" challenging Utah's law banning polygamy. The justices left in place a lower court ruling that said Kody Brown and his four wives can't sue over the law because they weren't charged under it.
