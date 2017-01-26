Hawaii bill would classify homelessne...

Hawaii bill would classify homelessness as medical condition new

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WTOV9

As an emergency room doctor, Hawaii Sen. Josh Green sees homeless patients suffering from diabetes, mental health problems and an array of medical issues that are more difficult to manage when they are homeless or do not have permanent housing. "It is paradigm shift for sure, but the single best thing we can do today is to allow physicians and health care providers in general to write prescriptions for housing," Green said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOV9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 27 min PoliciaFederal 27
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 28 min McDonaldVA group 308
News Kroger Facing Discrimination Lawsuit (Nov '08) 1 hr tita 98
News COMMENTARY: Sick Nuke Worker Demands Toxic Comp... 1 hr gotham79 18
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 19
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 2 hr Le Jimbo 12
News DeBlasio to CNN: It's OK to shield undocumented... 3 hr tomin cali 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,330 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC