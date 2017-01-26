'Hamilton' tickets used as lure in massive Ponzi scheme
A ticket selling scam featuring the Broadway hit "Hamilton" -- where resold tickets can go for thousands of dollars -- bilked investors out of tens of millions of dollars, a federal complaint charged Friday. New Yorkers Joseph Meli and Matthew Harriton were charged with running a Ponzi scheme that targeted people eager to profit off resold tickets to "Hamilton," Adele concerts and other popular events.
