Governor pitches $122.5B California b...

Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, warns of deficit

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

California Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to release his opening budget proposal Tuesday, revealing his plans to prepare for the possibility of steep cuts in federal funding for health care and other public services. The Democratic governor has crafted his spending plan amid tremendous uncertainty about the changes to come from President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led U.S. Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 4 min Christians In Nam... 22
News Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S... 28 min Sandra 42
News NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ... 58 min Wildchild 8
News Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba... 2 hr Lawrence Wolf 53
News Governor pitches $122.5B California budget, war... 3 hr RustyS 2
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 6 hr Absurd 372
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 7 hr Captain Yesterday 45
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,071 • Total comments across all topics: 277,794,744

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC