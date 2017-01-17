Government ignores pleas to scrap tax credit 'rape clause'

Women who have a third child as a result of rape will have to demonstrate their circumstances to health and social care workers or specialist charities to avoid losing money through tax credit restrictions, the Government has confirmed. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35386824.ece/00047/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-ee14e133-1a71-4e46-9725-efba2b8a427f_I1.jpg Women who have a third child as a result of rape will have to demonstrate their circumstances to health and social care workers or specialist charities to avoid losing money through tax credit restrictions, the Government has confirmed.

