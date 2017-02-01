Gorsuch: Conservative court nominee praised by some liberals
Neil Gorsuch, named Tuesday as President Donald Trump's nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court, has a solidly conservative pedigree that has earned him comparison to the combative justice he would replace, Antonin Scalia. Gorsuch clerked for two Supreme Court justices and worked in President George W. Bush's Justice Department before being appointed to the federal bench and authoring a series of sharply written, conservative opinions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DeBlasio: Yes, we shield undocumented drunk dri...
|5 min
|slick willie expl...
|12
|Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09)
|19 min
|huey goins
|341
|White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ prote...
|1 hr
|Dorant
|4
|Butt Bandit suspect arrested for greasy imprints (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Big Bold Phart
|25
|Trump Wants to Enlist Local Police in Crackdown...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|8
|Woman Scratches, Rubs Butt Over $30M Painting (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Fancy Pharts
|86
|Scher, Montrose physician and convicted murdere... (Jan '11)
|3 hr
|Courtsinsession
|11
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC