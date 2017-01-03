GOP lawmakers vow quick action to enact new health care law

Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks with Reince Priebus, chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, right, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, following a Senate Republican Luncheon. less Vice President-elect Mike Pence speaks with Reince Priebus, chief of staff for President-elect Donald Trump, right, as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., left, speaks at a news conference on Capitol ... more WASHINGTON - Top Republicans said Sunday they'll move quickly to enact a new health care law, but they won't say how long that might take or what might replace President Barack Obama 's version.

