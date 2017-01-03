Google sued by Department of Labor

Google sued by Department of Labor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

The Department of Labor filed a lawsuit against Google on Wednesday to get the Internet company to turn over compensation data on its employees. The data request is part of a routine audit into Google's equal opportunity hiring practices, which is required because of the company's role as a federal contractor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruel bully or modern-day Wyatt Earp? Sheriff's... 1 hr vhffhjvdzhj 25
News Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward - 1 hr Humerous 15
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 1 hr Shirvell s Shrivel 8
News Trump names Wall Street lawyer Clayton as SEC c... 2 hr Hugs3926 10
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 3 hr local yokel 362
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 4 hr Steve Gratman 10
News Pittsfield bar facing sanctions for serving min... 4 hr Cops are degenerates 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,940 • Total comments across all topics: 277,643,458

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC