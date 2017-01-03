Furor erupts over video of student slammed to floor

In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, image made from video and released by Pam C. Akpuda, officer Ruben De Los Santos of the Rolesville Police Department slams a teenage girl to the floor in Rolesville, N.C. The student who was slammed to the ground by a police officer was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident. In this Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, image made from video and released by Pam C. Akpuda, officer Ruben De Los Santos of the Rolesville Police Department slams a teenage girl to the floor in Rolesville, N.C. The student who was slammed to the ground by a police officer was trying to break up a fight involving her sister, said the 15-year-old who posted video of the incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.