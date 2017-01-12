Following Sandersa Lead, Dems Hold Ra...

Following Sandersa Lead, Dems Hold Rallies to Save a Obamacarea

Democratic lawmakers, taking a page from Sen. Bernie Sanders' grassroots approach to campaigning, reached out beyond Washington D.C. Sunday with a series of rallies aimed at building public pressure to save the Affordable Care Act. Thousands braved frigid temperatures in Michigan to turn out for the rally outside in the parking lot of Macomb County Community College.

