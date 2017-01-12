Following Sandersa Lead, Dems Hold Rallies to Save a Obamacarea
Democratic lawmakers, taking a page from Sen. Bernie Sanders' grassroots approach to campaigning, reached out beyond Washington D.C. Sunday with a series of rallies aimed at building public pressure to save the Affordable Care Act. Thousands braved frigid temperatures in Michigan to turn out for the rally outside in the parking lot of Macomb County Community College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|2 min
|ThomasA
|9
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|23 min
|KaShandrabrisha
|49
|At Lenox service, community leader issues call ...
|51 min
|Cops are degenerates
|2
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|3 hr
|californio
|105
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|3 hr
|Rachel
|16
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|6 hr
|Richard
|35
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|7 hr
|Battle Tested
|174
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC