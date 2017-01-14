Florida woman shot, killed while looking for dog
An 83-year-old man is charged with second degree murder after deputies tell us he gunned down a woman who was on his property looking for a dog. On Tuesday evening, 65-year-old Rebecca Rawson arrived at his house to pick up the dog along with her daughter Kathryn and her brother-in-law Rodney Rawson.
