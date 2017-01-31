Flint-area residents seek $700M from ...

Flint-area residents seek $700M from EPA over water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

More than 1,700 Flint-area residents and property owners are seeking more than $700 million in damages from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for its handling of the city's crisis with lead-tainted water. The Detroit News and The Flint Journal report the agency didn't respond to an administrative claim filed last year, clearing the way for Monday's lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... 42 min Marty 30
News Two gay men kicked out of Chico's Tacos restaur... (Jul '09) 44 min Marty 338
News White House says it won't roll back LGBTQ prote... 6 hr The Real Donald T... 5
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 6 hr Into The Night 36
News Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12) 8 hr Steve Gratman 50
News Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility... 8 hr PULTE pollutes 1
News Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO... 8 hr Fcvk tRump 19
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,172 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC