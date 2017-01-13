Filings: Pipeline opponents allegedly...

Filings: Pipeline opponents allegedly threatened officials

Police allege in court filings that opponents of the Dakota Access oil pipeline made threats against officers and public officials in North Dakota last year, prompting additional security for the state's governor. The filings are part of a lawsuit filed in November by pipeline protesters who accuse police of excessive force in a Nov. 20 clash over a blockaded bridge.

