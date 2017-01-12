Fiat Chrysler accused over emissions

The US government has accused Fiat Chrysler of failing to disclose software in some of its pick-up trucks and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35363146.ece/1ba25/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-4b744db2-bd78-4674-97de-0a7561f1a9e5_I1.jpg The US government has accused Fiat Chrysler of failing to disclose software in some of its pick-up trucks and SUVs with diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.