Ferguson missed deadlines in deal with Justice Department

In this Nov. 25, 2014 file photo, police officers watch protesters as smoke fills the streets in Ferguson, Mo. Clark Ervin, a Washington lawyer monitoring the consent decree involving the St. Louis suburb that has been under Justice Department scrutiny since the fatal 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown, said Ferguson missed deadlines in crafting new policies and procedures on basic policing practices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.