Federal judge rejects Aetna's purchase of rival Humana
A federal judge has rejected health insurer Aetna's plan to buy rival Humana for about $34 billion and become a major player in the market for Medicare Advantage coverage. U.S. District Judge John Bates says in an opinion filed Monday that he largely agrees with federal regulators who contended that such a combination would hurt competition.
