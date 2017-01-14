Federal agencies agree to better addr...

Federal agencies agree to better address lead contamination

15 hrs ago Read more: WISH-TV Indianapolis

A new joint agreement between federal agencies aims to deal with lead contamination of subsidized housing in the wake of the crisis in East Chicago, Indiana, that has led to the relocation of more than 1,000 people. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Environmental Protection Agency signed the agreement Wednesday, giving the agencies more proactive means to test and clean up contaminated public housing complexes and subsidized multifamily housing on or near Superfund sites.

