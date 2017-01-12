FBI serves warrant at Honolulu prosecuting attorney's office
In this Sept. 30, 2014, file photo, Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha, center, addresses Hawaii lawmakers during hearing in Honolulu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republican-led Senate takes first step to repea...
|2 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|144
|Obamacare replacement may lower rates for young...
|35 min
|Insurance Stockho...
|4
|DOJ to release report on Chicago police abuses
|4 hr
|Battle Tested
|20
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|7 hr
|Le Jimbo
|11
|NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "...
|8 hr
|Democrat Hero
|2
|Jeff Sessions to fight racism charges at S...
|9 hr
|Le Jimbo
|89
|CPD opens investigation into alleged Jack's inc...
|10 hr
|Worker
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC