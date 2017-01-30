FBI: Hacking tool info could be of use to 'hostile entities'

The FBI on Monday defended its decision to withhold documents on how it unlocked an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters, saying the information could be exploited by "hostile entities" if released to the public. The Justice Department earlier this month released heavily censored records in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from The Associated Press, Vice Media and Gannett, the parent company of USA Today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.