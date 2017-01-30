FBI: Hacking tool info could be of use to 'hostile entities'
The FBI on Monday defended its decision to withhold documents on how it unlocked an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino, California, shooters, saying the information could be exploited by "hostile entities" if released to the public. The Justice Department earlier this month released heavily censored records in response to a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit from The Associated Press, Vice Media and Gannett, the parent company of USA Today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|2 min
|Frogface Kate
|20
|Police in Gettysburg Investigate Fatal Shooting (Aug '12)
|13 min
|Steve Gratman
|50
|Claims coal-fired plant polluted river: utility...
|16 min
|PULTE pollutes
|1
|Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GO...
|17 min
|Fcvk tRump
|19
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|17 min
|Steve Gratman
|22
|Possible new head of the FDA is a supporter of ...
|19 min
|Shkreli zionism
|2
|EPA overrules GE on Housatonic PCBs cleanup
|25 min
|YIDFELLAS v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC