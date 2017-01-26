'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocenc...

'Fatal Vision' doctor claims innocence in family's slaying

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KMIR 6

A former Army surgeon who has always insisted he was wrongly convicted of slaughtering his pregnant wife and their two young daughters nearly 50 years ago won't give up, even if his latest appeal fails to clear his name, his lawyer says. Jeffrey MacDonald is "going to keep fighting and will continue to maintain his innocence until the end of his days," Attorney Hart Miles said after a hearing at the 4th U.S. District Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMIR 6.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 15 min Snuka 14
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 47 min Pete 70
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 2 hr Retribution 7
News The Latest: White House freezes new regulations 3 hr Afrikan American 129
News As Trump takes office, Wells Fargo website to a... 4 hr The Real Donald T... 14
News Everything You Need to Know About the Executive... 5 hr tomin cali 2
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 5 hr Qasim Muhammad 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,426 • Total comments across all topics: 278,318,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC