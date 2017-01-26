Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in ...

Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's home

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, is led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Top 10 U.S. sanctuary cities face roughly $2.27... 3 min Dee Dee Dee 7
News Federal judge rejects Ohioa s new lethal inject... 2 hr okimar 3
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 3 hr Steve Eller 8
News Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington 3 hr RiccardoFire 59
News NAACP protests outside Jeff Sessions' office: "... 4 hr local yokel 15
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 7 hr Le Jimbo 88
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... 8 hr Imprtnrd 1
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,243 • Total comments across all topics: 278,277,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC