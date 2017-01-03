Ethics officials clear Trump EPA nominee
Federal ethics officials have cleared President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Environmental Protection Agency to be confirmed by the Senate. The Office of Government Ethics on Monday released the personal financial disclosure report for Scott Pruitt, currently Oklahoma's attorney general.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Undocumented immigrants urged to be patient
|2 hr
|spytheweb
|8
|Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|37
|NYC Mayor Says GOP Lawsuit Won't Stop Him From ...
|3 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Republicans once again rely on a misleading Oba...
|6 hr
|LOCK
|26
|California funds first US inmate sex reassignment
|7 hr
|Fred
|2
|Dunaway: Case pending, moving forward -
|7 hr
|curious 2
|12
|YWCA Urges Domestic Abuse Victims To Seek Help
|8 hr
|Wahahahahhelpison...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC