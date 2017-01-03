Ethics officials clear Trump EPA nominee

Federal ethics officials have cleared President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the Environmental Protection Agency to be confirmed by the Senate. The Office of Government Ethics on Monday released the personal financial disclosure report for Scott Pruitt, currently Oklahoma's attorney general.

