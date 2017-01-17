EPA settles with Matson Terminals Inc...

EPA settles with Matson Terminals Inc. over 2013 molasses spill

13 hrs ago Read more: West Hawaii Today

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement Thursday with the company responsible for a 1,400-ton molasses spill in Honolulu Harbor in 2013. The federal agency said in a statement that Matson Terminals Inc. will pay a civil penalty of $725,000.

