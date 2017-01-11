EPA Official: Improvement Seen in Flint's Water System
A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency official says Flint's water system is improving amid efforts to address the city's lead-tainted water crisis. Robert Kaplan, the EPA's acting regional administrator, told The Flint Journal after meeting Tuesday with environmental regulators, researchers and Flint officials in Chicago that the "consensus on the system was it was improving overall."
