EPA moves to preserve gas mileage requirements

11 hrs ago

The Environmental Protection Agency moved Friday to preserve strict fuel-economy standards put in place by the Obama administration, making it difficult for the Trump administration to undo them. The EPA said in late November that it completed a required midterm review of Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards and decided they should not be relaxed as requested by the auto industry.

