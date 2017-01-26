Environmentalists preparing to battle...

Environmentalists preparing to battle Trump, GOP in court

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" The night before Donald Trump's inauguration, five environmental lawyers filed a federal court brief defending an Obama administration clean-water rule that the new president and his Republican allies have targeted for elimination, considering it burdensome to landowners. The move served as a warning that environmentalists, facing a hostile administration and a Republican-dominated Congress, are prepared to battle in court against what they fear will be a wave of unfavorable policies concerning climate change, wildlife protection, federal lands and pollution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News State, federal Medicaid debates closely watched 15 min Common sense 6
News Trump wants to enlist local police in immigrati... 2 hr Cadaverously old ... 1
News Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming We... 2 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 20
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... 3 hr Qasim Muhammad 4
News Former U.S. Border agent sentenced in attempted... 4 hr Black and blue 389
News Across Upstate New York, Cities Affirm Sanctuar... 5 hr Bruce popper 3
News Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ... 5 hr kuda 102
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,294 • Total comments across all topics: 278,368,404

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC