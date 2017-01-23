Emoluments, executive orders _ a Trump glossary
It's the first full work week for the Trump administration, and the talk is all about emoluments, executive orders, a border tax, TPP and much more. If you're rusty on some of those terms, grab this glossary to help get up to speed on what's afoot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Law Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: White House freezes new regulations
|40 min
|spud
|118
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|1 hr
|Cath League of Du...
|6
|California governor speech comes amid shifting ...
|1 hr
|13th Angel
|5
|Donald Trump may have just destroyed the Republ...
|3 hr
|Worker
|70
|OHP Trooper Charged With Assault (May '09)
|4 hr
|wcoyote3
|212
|Anti-Trump protesters set to flood Washington
|5 hr
|Feather River Fred
|66
|Trump admin orders EPA contract freeze and medi...
|7 hr
|that not all
|1
Find what you want!
Search Law Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC