Embattled Texas House member reverses position, not quitting
The Travis County district attorney says Texas House member Dawnna Dukes, under an ethics investigation, has reversed herself and won't resign. Dukes said in September she'd quit after the November election, blamed injuries in a 2013 car accident for missing most of the 2015 legislative session but said nothing about the criminal investigation of her.
