Embattled Texas House member reverses...

Embattled Texas House member reverses position, not quitting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Travis County district attorney says Texas House member Dawnna Dukes, under an ethics investigation, has reversed herself and won't resign. Dukes said in September she'd quit after the November election, blamed injuries in a 2013 car accident for missing most of the 2015 legislative session but said nothing about the criminal investigation of her.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Law Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pleas entered in drug raid case 1 hr Locator 7
News Obama blasts Bernie Bros for undermining ObamaC... 2 hr Retribution 7
News Senators wary of only repealing ObamaCare adds ... 2 hr Retribution 6
News Here's What You Need To Know About The Coming F... 3 hr Hugs8397 3
News Ex-Chicago top cop blames Black Lives Matter fo... 3 hr Moans6157 27
News Congress gets another shot at passing 'Kate's Law' 8 hr tomin cali 1
News Gay Porn Star Allegedly Beats Boyfriend for Wat... 9 hr Abrahammock Relig... 17
See all Law Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Law Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,711,803

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC